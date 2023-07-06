Modi Surname Remark: Gujarat HC to pronounce verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea on July 7, sentence has been completed for two years

gujarat high court congress leader Rahul Gandhi On Friday, July 7, he will give his verdict on the petition in which he has requested to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case regarding the comment on Modi surname.

Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament membership will be restored due to stay on conviction

If the conviction is stayed by the Gujarat High Court, then the way will be paved for the restoration of Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Parliament. However, Justice Prachchak, while hearing Rahul Gandhi’s plea in May, refused to grant any interim relief and said that he would pass the final order after the summer vacation.

Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in the Modi surname case by the Surat court.

In a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi in Gujarat, the Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Surat on March 23 Rahul Gandhi was convicted under sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced to two years in prison. Following the verdict, Gandhi was disqualified from membership of Parliament under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Rahul Gandhi also had to vacate his residence. Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from Wayanad in Kerala.

