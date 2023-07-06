Mohammed Shami’s problems increased, Hasin Jahan domestic violence case will be heard within a month

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a sessions court in West Bengal that the cricketer Mohammed Shami Decide within a month in the domestic violence case filed against him. This petition has been filed by Shami’s separated wife Hasin Jahan. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing Haseen Jahan’s appeal. In this petition, Jahan has challenged the order of the Calcutta High Court dated March 28, 2023, in which the order of the Sessions Judge regarding the stay on the arrest warrant issued against Shami was upheld.

Hearing will be held within 1 month

The Supreme Court said that a case was registered against Indian fast bowler Shami on March 8, 2018 at Jadavpur police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is pending before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore (South 24 Parganas). The bench also noted that on August 29, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued against the cricketer by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. Later, Shami filed a revision petition against the arrest warrant before the Sessions Judge and he stayed all proceedings in the criminal case till November 2, 2019. Thereafter, no action was taken and the trial has been stayed for the last four years.

No justification for continuing the stay of proceedings

The bench also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra. The bench said, “Keeping in view the above background, we find merit in the complaint of the petitioner that there is no justification for continuing to stay all further proceedings when the revision took place after the issue of arrest warrant.” “Accordingly, we direct the Sessions Judge to look into the criminal revision and dispose of the matter within a period of one month from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this order,” it said. If the Sessions Judge is unable to do so due to urgent work, he shall mandatorily dispose of any application for removal or modification of the stay imposed in the above case within the same period. Jahan had filed a domestic violence case against Shami and some of his family members in 2018.

Ashes 2023: Why James Anderson was ruled out of the third Test, Captain Stokes told the reason