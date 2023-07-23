Mohan Bhagwat fiercely attacked the opposition, read his 7 major statements

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai : RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has taunted the opposition on Sunday. Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, who came to inaugurate Suvarna Hospital in Kandivali, North Mumbai, Maharashtra, while giving a statement said that ‘some people in the country are not doing anything, that’s why everything is going smoothly’. Apart from this, he has said in his statement that now good things are being discussed 40 times more than bad things in the country. Please tell that the state’s Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present in this program. Let’s know some of the main points of his statement…

1. Good things get discussed 40 times more than bad things

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that many times negative discussions are heard in the country. But, as soon as I go to different places of the country, I come to know that there are many such good things also on which people are talking and praising. In such a situation, it can be clearly said that there is 40 times more talk about good things in the country than about bad things.

2. Things Go Smoothly Because Some People Do Nothing

Praising the work of the central government, he said that due to the policies of the government and the work of the responsible people in the government, India is progressing today. Also taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that things are running smoothly in the country because some people do nothing. He further said that if those people also work, then there will be a problem in running things smoothly.

3. Desire stronger today than 40 years ago

Talking about the development of India, Mohan Bhagwat said that the desire of the common people to see India achieve glory has become stronger today than it was 40 years ago. At the same time, he said that it should increase further because we are increasing but perhaps have not become that powerful yet. That’s why we need to keep trying continuously to get our pride.

4. Not only bread, clothes and shelter, education and health are also essential things.

Attacking the opposition, the RSS chief again said that although there are some people in this country who do not want to see us grow and for this they keep trying. He said that in today’s society, not only bread, clothes and house, but education and health have also come in the list of essential things.

5. What is the yardstick to decide good or bad?

Mohan Bhagwat also gave a statement regarding the difference between good and bad. He clearly said that what is the scale to decide good or bad? There is something that appears and on the other hand there is something that actually happens. One can make it appear as if it happened, even if it did not.

6. A chapter on ‘modern pilgrimage sites’ like the Bhakra Nangal Dam

He told that when he used to study in college there was a chapter on ‘modern pilgrimage’ like Bhakra Nangal Dam. The RSS chief said, “Modern pilgrimage centers like this hospital are centers where people are served.” Praising the state government, he said that you have done the work of making a pilgrimage here.

7. Remembered Hitler’s foreign minister von Ribbentrop’s visit to England

At the same time, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat recalled the visit of Adolf Hitler’s Foreign Minister von Ribbentrop to England before the start of World War II. He said that the British people knew that he had come to see their (war) preparations. They made airplanes out of cardboard, dressed ordinary people in military uniforms, and made the German people feel like they were in a position of strength. But the situation was different.