February 26, 2023, 13:13 – BLiTZ – News Moldova will not become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, but as a country that adheres to a neutral status, it should give priority to its own security. This was stated by the head of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, in an interview with Prime TV.

This is how he answered the question about public fears about a possible escalation of tension in the event of the republic’s accession to NATO. Grosu proposes to take care of security inside Moldova in view of the ongoing conflict in the country.

“We have to ask ourselves a very serious question – how will we protect our airspace? Last time we had to close our airspace for an hour because it was about the aviation security of our citizens. The separatist authorities on the left bank of the Dniester, let’s say, are much better equipped than the national army,” the politician stressed.

Earlier, Moldovan leader Maia Sandu asked the allies for anti-aircraft systems and financial support.

As the BLiTZ reported, Ukraine is ready to seize Transnistria within three days. This was stated by the former adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian President Alexei Arestovich. But Kyiv can do this only after the Moldovan side itself makes a corresponding request. According to experts, the Moldovans need to be made clear that Moscow will not abandon its contingent in Moldova if Ukraine decides to send its troops and try to seize Transnistria.