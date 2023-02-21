Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced its intention to deploy an EU security mission in the country

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said that he discussed in Brussels the deployment of a civilian mission of the European Union (EU) in the republic with a consultative mandate within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy of the European Union. He wrote about this on February 21 in his Telegram channel.

Popescu said he met with Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino to discuss security issues with him.

“We discussed tools for strengthening security in the dimension of internal affairs, including through a civilian mission with an advisory mandate within the framework of the EU Common Security and Defense Policy to increase the ability of our country to respond to current challenges,” the head of Moldovan diplomacy said.

Popescu pointed to the importance of the assistance that Moldova receives through the European Peace Fund. He stressed that the country needs to intensify cooperation with the EU in the field of defense and security.

The day before, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted that the Council of the European Union (EU) is studying the possibility of sending a mission to Moldova as part of the common security and defense policy. The purpose of such a mission is to support Moldova as a candidate for EU membership and “increase the republic’s resilience to external interference and destabilizing efforts,” the high-ranking diplomat said.

He recalled that the EU supports Moldova through the European Peace Fund and recently allocated €40 million for the country’s security forces.

Earlier, on February 16, the Moldovan parliament approved the program and composition of the government of Dorin Recean, who was nominated for the post of prime minister by the country’s president Maia Sandu. Speaking to parliament, Recean said that the government should reduce risks, ensure security in the country, and restore order and discipline in state institutions.

Prior to that, on February 14, Sandu appealed to parliament with a request to grant the country’s special services greater powers against the backdrop of a certain threat of destabilization in the republic.

In the same month, Aleksey Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, pointed out that the West and Kyiv were pushing Chisinau to abandon neutrality. He stressed that a significant part of Moldovan citizens are in favor of maintaining close ties with the Russian Federation and other CIS countries, and the dismantling of the neutral status would mean undermining the country’s national security.

At the same time, Moscow resolutely rejected Chisinau’s insinuations about Russia’s alleged desire to undermine the situation in Moldova.

Since last year, a state of emergency has been in effect in Moldova, announced against the backdrop of problems with a shortage of gas and a sharp rise in the price of energy resources. Since February 4, the state of emergency in the country has been extended for 60 days. On February 19, a large-scale rally was held in Chisinau. The protesters demanded to stop the rise in prices in the country. According to them, tariffs for gas and heating in the republic have increased eight times.