Moldovan police announced the detention of a Russian citizen on suspicion of organizing provocations

March 12 - BLiTZ. According to RIA "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/zaderzhanie-1857331014.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">News</a>”, the Moldovan police announced the detention of a Russian citizen. He was detained in connection with suspicions of allegedly coordinating riots during an opposition rally.

Moreover, on Sunday, March 12, a mass anti-government rally is planned in Chisinau, which is also supported by the opposition Shor party. Protesters are calling on the Moldovan government to pay winter heating and electricity bills. Such requests are heard due to the fact that the cost of utilities has increased significantly.

In addition, the opposition advocates the resignation of the leadership of Moldova, including the current president of the country, Maia Sandu.