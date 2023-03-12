Moldovan police told about four reports of bombs in Chisinau from one person

March 12 - BLiTZ. In Moldova, law enforcement officers received four messages about bombs planted in Chisinau from the same person, this is stated in the telegram channel of the metropolitan police, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/bomby-1857344437.html">writes</a> RIA News.

Reports of explosive devices are regarded as another attempt to destabilize the situation in the country, the law enforcement agencies stressed, but the check is still organized.

Recall that in Chisinau on Sunday, March 12, an anti-government rally “Movement for the People”, organized by the opposition, is taking place. The protesters are demanding a review of winter utility bills and insisting on the resignation of the government.

In Moldova, the police detained 54 protesters due to "suspicious behavior"