Moldovan President Sandu stated the need to strengthen the country’s defense capability

February 16, 2023, 05:23 – BLiTZ – News Moldovan President Maia Sandu made a statement about the need to strengthen the country’s defense capability. She noted that the issue of abandoning neutrality in Moldova is not being discussed. The head of the republic gave an interview to the Romanian public TV channel TVR.

“Now there is no question of abandoning neutrality. Because neutrality is spelled out in the Constitution of Moldova. We need to strengthen our defense capability, but we need to take into account the opinion of citizens,” Sandu said during a conversation with reporters. She also noted that the results of the polls show that the majority of citizens of the state up to the present time are sure that neutrality must be maintained.

Sandu said that at the moment there are questions whether Chisinau is able to protect itself, independently ensure its peace and tranquility. According to the President, in the current situation, these issues are of particular importance.

As a comment on rumors that Sandu intends to run for the presidency of Romania, she stated that she does not apply for any position in this state.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Sandu said that she did not see the threat of a military invasion of Moldova today. Some time ago, the head of the Information and Security Service (ISS) of Moldova, Alexander Mustyatsa, spoke about a possible danger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

