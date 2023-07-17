Money laundering case: ED raids Tamil Nadu education minister and his MP son’s house

ED Raid In Tamil Nadu : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday raided the premises of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and his son and MP Gautam Sigamani in connection with a money laundering case. Official sources gave this information. Sources said apart from capital Chennai, searches are being conducted at premises connected to Ponmudi and Sigamani in Vilupuram. The money laundering case pertains to alleged irregularities committed when Ponmudi was Tamil Nadu’s mining minister (from 2007 to 2011). He was accused of violating the mining license conditions. Due to this, a loss of about Rs 28 crore was claimed to the exchequer.

#WATCH , Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials search Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi’s residence in Villupuram district. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/H9bLkYPk7F

— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Similar action was also taken against Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.

The ED had recently taken similar action against senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. The DMK has termed the raids against Ponmudi and Sigamani as ‘political vendetta’. The ED has conducted this raid on a day when DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin is going to attend a meeting of opposition parties called by the Congress in Bengaluru. However, official information regarding ED’s action has not come yet.

VIDEO: Vande Bharat train going from Bhopal to Delhi caught fire, panic among passengers

DMK spokesperson said – this is an act of political vendetta

DMK spokesperson A Saravanan told PTI, “This is an act of political vendetta and it is aimed at breaking the resolve of the DMK.” No action has been taken by the central authorities against the (AIADMK) leaders. Saravanan claimed that the DMK under the leadership of Chief Minister Stalin was playing a key role in taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ED’s action was aimed at “intimidating” the party.

Ban on mobile phones in Kedarnath temple, new rules regarding clothes also made, read details

ED’s action to divide opposition, all parties united: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids on Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister’s premises in Ponmudi in a money laundering case, alleging that it was done to intimidate and divide opposition parties. going. He also said that the opposition parties are not afraid and they are united against this vendetta politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We condemn ED raids”

Kharge tweeted, “We condemn the ED raids against Tamil Nadu Education Minister Dr. K. Ponmudi just before an important opposition meeting.” He alleged that such action has become a ‘familiar script’ of the Modi government to intimidate and divide the opposition. Kharge said, “It is surprising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suddenly felt the need to forge an alliance of ideologically opposed parties.”

“United against the vendetta politics of the government”

He said, “All like-minded parties are united against the vendetta politics of the Modi government and we will not be cowed down by these cowardly tactics to crush democracy.” The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the premises of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and his son and MP Gautam Sigamani in a money laundering case. Official sources gave this information. Sources said that apart from the capital Chennai, searches are also being conducted at premises linked to Ponmudi and Sigamani in Villupuram.

Raids against Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji on June 14

Also, let us tell you that on June 14 last month, the ED had raided Tamil Nadu’s Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji. However, the state’s chief minister Blitz Stalin later called the action a “backdoor tactic of the BJP against its political opponents”. Also, this raid campaign was called wrong by many other opposition parties.