Money laundering case: ED raids Tamil Nadu power minister V Senthil Balaji’s house

Chennai : On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some others in a money laundering case. According to media reports, veteran DMK leader and state power minister V Senthil Balaji, who hails from Karur district of Tamil Nadu, said that he is not aware of what the officials have come to find at his house. He assured full cooperation in the investigation. It is also being told that raids are being conducted at many locations of Balaji in Chennai and Karur, the capital of Tamil Nadu.

Supreme Court ordered ED to investigate

According to media reports, the Supreme Court last month permitted the police and ED to investigate the alleged ‘cash for job’ scam against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. He also handles the excise department of the state. According to the news coming in the media quoting sources, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), raids are being conducted at the places of Power Minister V Senthil Balaji and his associates.

Don’t know what the ED is looking for: V Senthil Balaji

It is being said in media reports that the Income Tax Department also conducted searches at the premises of people close to Power Minister V Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu last month. Reacting to the ED raid, Electricity and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said that he is ready to fully cooperate with the probe agency. Shortly after the start of the search, he said during a conversation with the media that let’s see with what intention they have come, what they are searching for. Let it be done.

Hearing the news of the raid, the minister reached home by taxi

Assuring full cooperation to the Income Tax Department or ED, Electricity Minister Balaji said that he will give whatever information the officials ask from him on the basis of documents. He had gone for a morning walk when the search started. The minister said that after getting information about the raids on his premises, he took a taxi and reached back home.