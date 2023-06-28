Money runs out in poor Pakistan’s ATMs before Bakrid, people wandering from door to door

Karachi : Money has run out in Pakistan’s ATMs before Bakrid (Eid-l-Azha). Before shopping on Bakrid, people are going to ATM to withdraw money, but cash is not coming out of it. In this situation, people are roaming from one ATM to another. Alam is that a four-day holiday has been declared in the government offices of Pakistan regarding Bakrid, due to which the banks are also locked. Now people are also worried about filing a complaint if money is not withdrawn from the ATM. They do not understand from where to get money for shopping on Bakrid?

ATM closed in Karachi

In a report by Pakistan’s news channel Geo News, it is being said that the residents of Karachi are facing severe cash crunch as the ATMs have run out of money ahead of Bakrid. It has been said in the report that the customers have complained that the ATMs of Karachi have stopped working before Bakrib. Distressed people say that the ATMs have broken down before Bakrid. We went to withdraw money from the ATM this morning, but there was no cash.

big amount not coming out of atm

The report claimed that before Eid, customers are complaining about ATMs not working or running out of cash. This is happening to them when they are going to withdraw money from the ATM before buying animals to be sacrificed on the occasion of Bakrid. For the purchase of animals, they need a large amount and while withdrawing large amount, the ATM does not work or it does not have that much amount.

Banks will remain closed till July 2

According to the report, Bakrid will be celebrated in Pakistan on June 29. For this, a four-day holiday has been declared by the government. In this context, government offices in Pakistan will remain closed till July 1. The reason for this is that the government has declared holiday on 28th, 29th, 30th June and 1st July for Bakrid and 2nd July is a Sunday. In such a situation, banks will also remain closed in Pakistan till July 2. Then the cash crunch in the ATMs there can deepen further. The report said that according to a statement issued by the Cabinet Division, the government had earlier approved a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eid.