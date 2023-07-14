Monica Bedi: Due to a mistake, Monica Bedi did not get the film ‘Karan Arjun’, will be shocked to know the reason

Karan Arjun: The film Karan Arjun was released in the year 1995. The film was produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Ravi Chopra. Artists like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Mamta Kulkarni had worked in the film. But did you tell that in this movie Monica Bedi She was also going to work, but this offer got out of her hands. He himself disclosed this in an interview.

Rakesh Roshan gave his card to Monica Bedi

Actually, while talking to Siddharth Kannan, Monica Bedi made a shocking disclosure. He told in the conversation, me and my friends got a chance to attend the Holi party of director Shubhash Ghai. There I got the opportunity to meet Rakesh Roshan. He gave me his card and told me to call him. I started wondering why they would have given me the card. He is an actor. I just tore up the card and threw it away.

Further Monica Bedi said, after a few months, my manager asked me, “Why didn’t you meet Rakesh Roshan? He had planned to do Salman Khan’s opposite. I was just wondering how I would have known that. Actress She also said that she was naive about such things and could not understand how things work in Bollywood.

Monica Bedi is an Indian actress. He has spent his career in Hindi cinema and television. Monica Bedi was born on 18 January 1975. The actress made her debut in films with the 1994 film Main Tera Aashiq. He has worked in films like Taj Mahal, Suraksha, Toyya, Subhash, Ek Phool Teen Kaante, Zanjeer, Jio Shaan Se, Jaanam Samjho Karo, Iron Man, Jodi No. 1, Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Speed ​​Dancer, Drona, Kalicharan, Sikander Sad Ka. . Apart from this, the actress has worked in shows like Bigg Boss 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bandhan, Saswatichand, Dil Jeete Desi Girl 1.

The story “Karan Arjun” is a mystical love story starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as brothers. Veteran actress Rakhi was in the role of his mother. Both the brothers are killed, after which they take a previous birth and avenge their death. The film focuses on themes such as the Indian family, love, power and reincarnation. The film was a big hit at that time and was full of entertainment and action. The music of the film also became very popular.

Rakesh Roshan who made Karan-Arjun

Rakesh Roshan is a prominent Indian film actor and director. He is known for his long career in Hindi cinema and has received accolades for his acting and direction in several major films. He started his career as an actor in the world of film and has acted in several films successfully. Some of the famous films in which he has acted include “Doodle”, “Khatra”, and “Khel”. Rakesh Roshan has made his mark in acting as well as direction. Some of the major movies are “Karan Arjun”, “Krrish”, “Krrish 3.

salman khan movies

Talking about Salman Khan’s film career, he has worked in many films, including Bharat, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many other films. These days Bhaijaan is playing the role of host in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. He was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It also featured Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shahnaz Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari. Although the film could not perform well at the box office. The actor is currently in discussion about his upcoming film Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif is in the film and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role.