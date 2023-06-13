Monsoon 2023: Cyclone Biparjoy stopped the movement of monsoon in Bihar, chances of heat wave, know what the Meteorological Department says

Monsoon 2023: Biparjoy, a powerful storm active in the Arabian Sea, has stopped the movement of southwest monsoon in Bihar. The current, which is considered essential for the progress of the monsoon, has weakened. Therefore, the monsoon has remained stagnant in Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar for about 48 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is no possibility of further progress of monsoon for the next three to four days due to cyclone Biperjoy.

Monsoon did not advance beyond 48 hours

According to the information, the monsoon reached Kerala on June 8 after a delay of eight days and reached Bihar on June 12 only after four days. In such a situation, excited meteorologists were hopeful that the monsoon would advance rapidly. At present, not only in Bihar, due to Biparjoy’s activism, the monsoon has not progressed beyond 48 hours in the entire country.

Heat wave likely to continue till June 17

Due to the stagnation of monsoon in some places of East Bihar, it is predicted that the summer season will continue in Bihar. Especially in South-Western Bihar, there is a possibility of heat wave till June 17. IMD has also issued an alert regarding this. According to meteorologists, due to the moisture in the air due to the active monsoon in the past, the activities of thunder-storm can once again gain momentum. Especially in most parts of central and northern Bihar, there is a possibility of thunder and thunder due to the meeting of Purvaiya and Pachhua.

On Tuesday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Patna, Gaya, Motihari, Sheikhpura, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Nawada, Harnaut and Jiradei in Bihar. The maximum temperature at these places was 4.5 degree to 7.8 degree Celsius above normal. In this, conditions of severe heat wave have also been created in Motihari. On Tuesday, the highest maximum temperature in Bihar was recorded at 43.9 degree Celsius at both Aurangabad and Bhojpur. Apart from this, temperature above 43 degree has also been recorded in Dehri and Gaya.

