monsoon 2023 kerala bihar jharkhand bengal cg mp and other states reach on this day heavy rain imd alert amh

Monsoon Rain/Monsoon 2023 Tracker: Monsoon reached the Kerala coast on Thursday with heavy rains. With this, the wait for monsoon is over across the country. It is expected to reach Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Friday. According to the department, by June 10, the monsoon will reach Maharashtra and hit the Bengal border. Moving ahead after this, it will reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 15th June. At the same time, on June 20, it will knock in the interior areas of Gujarat, central parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On June 30, it will reach Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab and moving forward, by July 8, the monsoon will reach the entire country.