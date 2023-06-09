-Advertisement-
International

monsoon 2023 kerala bihar jharkhand bengal cg mp and other states reach on this day heavy rain imd alert amh

By Blitz India Desk
monsoon 2023 kerala bihar jharkhand bengal cg mp and other states reach on this day heavy rain imd alert amh
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

Monsoon Rain/Monsoon 2023 Tracker: Monsoon reached the Kerala coast on Thursday with heavy rains. With this, the wait for monsoon is over across the country. It is expected to reach Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Friday. According to the department, by June 10, the monsoon will reach Maharashtra and hit the Bengal border. Moving ahead after this, it will reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 15th June. At the same time, on June 20, it will knock in the interior areas of Gujarat, central parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On June 30, it will reach Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab and moving forward, by July 8, the monsoon will reach the entire country.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved