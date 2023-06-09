Monsoon 2023: Monsoon will reach Bihar, Jharkhand and other states on this day, there will be heavy rain

Monsoon 2022 Tracker A good news is coming out for the people suffering from heat. monsoon has reached India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the arrival of monsoon in Kerala. The weather has started taking a turn in many states, people are just waiting for the monsoon. So here we are going to tell you when the monsoon can arrive in different states of the country.

Monsoon will arrive in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on this day

According to the website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon is expected to enter Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha by June 15. Apart from this, the possibility of arrival of monsoon is being expressed in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by June 15.

Monsoon expected to reach West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana on June 10

According to the Meteorological Department, on June 10 in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana Monsoon 2023 is expected to reach. It may rain in these states after the next two days.

Monsoon will arrive in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on this day

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the arrival of monsoon is expected on June 20 in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. However, according to the website of the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is expected to reach parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat by June 25.

Monsoon will arrive in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on this day

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the arrival of monsoon in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan can be on June 30. However, in some parts of Rajasthan, monsoon is expected to reach by July 5.

Wide variation in the date of onset of monsoon in the last 150 years

According to the Meteorological Department, in the last about 150 years, there has been a wide variation in the date of onset of monsoon in Kerala. According to IMD data, it came on May 11, 1918, the maximum number of days ahead of the normal date and on June 18, 1972, it was delayed the most. The southeast monsoon hit Kerala on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

India likely to get normal rains despite delay in monsoon

Research shows that delayed arrival of monsoon in Kerala does not necessarily lead to delayed arrival of monsoon in North West India. According to scientists, the delay in monsoon over Kerala does not even affect the total rainfall across the country for the entire season. The IMD had earlier said that despite the development of El-Nino conditions, India is likely to receive normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season.