Monsoon 2023: The Meteorological Department has given great news, know how far the monsoon has reached and when will it rain in Bihar…

Monsoon 2023: There is good news for those who are waiting for monsoon. This good news is coming from the Meteorological Department. weather department ( IMD forecast) has claimed that the conditions are completely favorable for the monsoon and in the next 48 hours the monsoon will hit the Kerala coast. But, the people of Bihar are not going to get relief from the heat. Monsoon will take seven to eight more days in Bihar. It is a matter of happiness that in the new update issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding the monsoon, it has been claimed that the monsoon will hit the coast of Kerala in the next 48 hours. After this there is a possibility of torrential rain. In view of this, the Meteorological Department has alerted the fishermen not to go into the sea. weather alerts) has also been released.

No relief from heat wave in bihar Here, hot wind is blowing at a speed of 13-17 km per hour in most of the districts of Bihar. There is heat wave condition in most of the districts. The Meteorological Department says that the weather will remain the same for the next five days. But, after 48 hours, the people of Bihar have also got hope of some respite from the heat due to the arrival of monsoon on the Kerala coast. According to the Meteorological Department, at present there is a low pressure area in the southeast Arabian Sea. Due to cyclonic circulation in the next 48 hours, Monsoon will advance rapidly over Kerala (Monsoon in Kerala) will proceed towards the coast. The IMD had given the date of arrival of monsoon in Kerala on June 4, but it has been delayed by three days. In such a situation, the monsoon is likely to enter Bihar via Purnia between June 15-17.

Heat wave conditions in most districts of Bihar

Heatwave continues to wreak havoc in most districts of Bihar. The temperature remains between 40 to 44 degree Celsius. There is heat wave condition in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Supaul, Motihari, Sheikhpura and Katihar. The weather will remain the same in Bihar for the next five days and there is no hope of respite from the heat.