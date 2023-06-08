Monsoon 2023: There will be heavy rain, Meteorological Department told when the monsoon will knock in Bihar

Bihar Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon reached the Kerala coast on Thursday with heavy rains. With this, the eagerly awaited monsoon season across the country has come to an end. It is expected to reach Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Friday. IMD told that if the wind speed and conditions are right, then the monsoon will move very fast from south to north. At the same time, the arrival of monsoon in Bihar is expected to be on June 15.

Monsoon will cover the entire country by July 8

According to the rainfall map released by the department, by June 10, the monsoon will reach Maharashtra and hit the Bengal border. Moving ahead after this, it will reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar on 15th June. On the other hand, on June 20, it will knock in the interior areas of Gujarat, central parts of MP and Uttar Pradesh. On June 30, it will reach Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab and moving forward, by July 8, the monsoon will cover the entire country.

It rained in 95 percent of Kerala’s area.

Let us tell you that the monsoon usually hits the Kerala coast around June 1. On May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the monsoon would reach Kerala on June 4, but the biparjoy storm in the Arabian Sea blocked its path. Biperjoy has now moved towards Pakistan, clearing the way for the monsoon to reach Kerala. Heavy rains were also observed in 95 percent of Kerala’s area on Thursday.

Normal rain expected in the country

Despite the development of El Nino conditions, IMD has expressed the hope of normal rains in India during the southwest monsoon season. Normal or deficient rainfall is expected over Northwest India. East and Northeast, Central and South Peninsula are expected to receive 94 to 106 percent of normal rainfall during this period.

Heatwave for four days in Bihar-Jharkhand

Apart from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, the Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert with severe heat for two to four days in some parts of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Issuing a yellow alert, the IMD has appealed to the people to be careful while leaving the house from 10:00 am to 4:30 am.

Monsoon was delayed twice in the last five years

2022 May 29

2021 June 03

2020 June 01

2019 08 June

2018 May 29

Five occasions when the monsoon was delayed, but it rained heavily

1948 June 11

1958 June 14

1972 June 18

1979 June 13

1983 June 13

