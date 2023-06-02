Monsoon 2023 Tracker: When will the monsoon rain in UP-Bihar? Know about your state

Monsoon 2023 Tracker

Can there be further delay in the onset of monsoon? Meteorologists are expressing such a possibility. June 1 is the normal date of arrival of monsoon in Kerala. But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted its arrival on 4 June. That is, the monsoon will enter the country after some delay this time.

The study done by the meteorologists is indicating that there are chances of cyclone in the Arabian Sea, which may affect the monsoon. In the changed situation, a delay of seven to eight days can be seen in the arrival of monsoon in Bihar-UP. Means Bihar will have to face heat wave now. Let us tell you that in many areas of Bihar, the mercury has gone beyond 40 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon should have crossed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 22 to 26 and moved into the Bay of Bengal, but it reached on May 31. If seen in this way, the monsoon is running late by almost a week as compared to the normal pace.

Skymet, a private agency working on the weather, has also given information about the monsoon situation. Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat believes that the direction of the cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea is usually towards Oman, but it also affects India. Due to this cyclone, the moisture-rich winds of the Indian continent stop, due to which there is an obstruction in the monsoon.

According to meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, after Kerala, the monsoon can continue in the border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra, but ahead of that, the pace of monsoon seems sluggish before entering Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Maharashtra and other states. Can In such a situation, the possibility of a delay of up to a week cannot be ruled out.

According to the Meteorological Department, its arrival in other states including Bihar-UP can be assessed only after the onset of monsoon in Kerala. Meanwhile, it is raining pre-monsoon in Kerala.