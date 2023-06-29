Monsoon active across the country, heavy rain alert in many states in next two days

New Delhi, 29 June (Hindustan Times). Monsoon is active in all the states of the country. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Northeast India in the next two days. Along with this, the possibility of rain has also been expressed in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Meteorologist Dr. Naresh Kumar told on Thursday that the monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. Heavy to very heavy rain may occur over Madhya Pradesh in the coming two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, more than 12 cm of rain is expected in Madhya Pradesh in the next two days. On Thursday, extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) is expected in parts of South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa. Heavy rain is expected over East and Northeast India in the next five days. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and adjoining areas today. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli districts of Gujarat region today. The Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for some areas of Maharashtra and Yellow Alert for Mumbai.