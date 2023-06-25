Monsoon Alert: Monsoon knocks in many states, heavy rain in Himachal, rain from Delhi to Jharkhand

Monsoon Alert: Monsoon has already arrived in many states of the country. In many states suffering from the heat, the rain has given relief to the people. The very first shower of monsoon has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Many areas of the state have become waterlogged due to rain. About 8 vehicles were damaged due to the rains in Kullu on Saturday. According to media reports, the rain in Himachal has broken the record of the last 15 years. Significantly, the south-west monsoon has knocked in Himachal Pradesh ahead of time. As soon as the monsoon arrived in the state, it rained heavily in many areas of the state. Due to heavy rains in the state, landslides, road blockage, damage to vehicles and drinking water supply were disrupted at many places.

#WATCH , Around 8 vehicles were damaged due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu last night. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/xbqApPTVhm

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023



Heavy rain in Delhi NCRThe weather has also taken a turn in Delhi. It is raining heavily in many areas of the national capital. Heavy rains have brought relief from the scorching heat in Delhi NCR. However, due to rain, there has been waterlogging in many areas, due to which the common people are facing a lot of trouble. The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of pre-monsoon rains in Delhi by next week. The department says that the weather will remain like this in Delhi for the next five days. Light to heavy rain may occur. Due to which there will be no feeling of scorching heat.

yellow alert in mumbaiBefore the entry of monsoon, it is raining heavily in Maharashtra. It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since Saturday, which continues today i.e. on Sunday as well. It has been raining in Mumbai since morning on Sunday. Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas in Mumbai have been waterlogged. Traffic has also been disrupted due to water-logging in Andheri, Malad, Dahisar subways. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alert for Raigarh and Ratnagiri and yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg. At the same time, the India Meteorological Department has said that within the next two days, the monsoon will reach both Delhi and Mumbai at the same time.

Maharashtra | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri and a Yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. pic.twitter.com/NlI2cUlf5b

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023



Monsoon may reach Rajasthan next weekSouthwest monsoon is expected to reach Rajasthan next week. The Meteorological Department has said that with the onset of monsoon, there will be heavy rains in the areas of Rajasthan. At the same time, according to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the monsoon has reached some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Haryana and the conditions are favorable for it to remain active and move forward in the coming days. According to the department, it may rain with lightning in some parts of eastern Rajasthan on June 25 to 26.

Heavy rain in JharkhandMonsoon has not yet reached Jharkhand. However, it has already started raining in many districts including the capital Ranchi. On Sunday, there was heavy rain in many other areas including Ranchi. The weather pattern has changed due to heavy rains. Since Sunday morning, it is raining heavily in many areas including Ranchi. At the same time, due to rain, the weather has become pleasant. People have also got relief from the scorching heat.Courtesy of Language Input