Monsoon angry from Bihar, shifting towards central India, know what the Meteorological Department says

Monsoon 2023: Of course, the southwest monsoon line has covered the entire Bihar, but the complete system of monsoon is not yet active in Bihar. According to IMD Patna’s senior meteorologist Ashish Kumar, the monsoon system coming towards Bihar is moving towards Central India (Central India). In such a situation, the strong system of monsoon is not active in the state. This situation is expected to continue more or less in the remaining days of June as well. According to Ashish, we should wait for the July forecast.

Till June 25, 76 percent less rain in entire Bihar

Due to the monsoon not being fully active, the entire Bihar has received 76 per cent less rainfall till June 25. There are 10 districts which have received 90 to 100 percent less rainfall. Technically only Kishanganj has received normal rains. However, here too there has been 16 per cent less rainfall than normal. The truth is that not even a single district of Bihar has received normal rains so far.

More rain than normal in 37 districts

Aurangabad, Begusarai, Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Saharsa, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan and Vaishali districts have received 90 to 100 percent less rainfall. Similarly, districts with less than 80 to 90 percent rainfall include Arwal, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gaya, Jamui, Madhepura, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran and Rohtas. Overall, 37 districts have received above normal rainfall.

Paddy planting will be affected

On an average, even one millimeter of rain has not been recorded in entire Bihar on Sunday. Bihar received only 0.6 mm of rain. Five mm of rain has been received in Araria, 1.2 in Aurangabad, 2.9 in Bhabhua (Kaimur), 4.7 in Buxar, 0.3 in Katihar, 2.2 in Kishanganj, only 1.3 mm in West Champaran and Rohtas on Sunday. There was no rain in the remaining 30 districts on Sunday. Due to very less rainfall in the state, there is bound to be a direct impact on paddy plantation. Especially in Bihar, the area called the rice bowl is also in a state of drought. However, the time for transplanting short duration paddy is yet to come.

Monsoon system is shifting in Central India

Ashish Kumar, senior meteorologist of IMD Patna, says that the strong monsoon system is not yet active in the state. This situation is expected to continue more or less in the remaining days of June as well. Actually the monsoon system coming towards Bihar is moving towards Central India. The forecast for July will come soon. We should wait for that.