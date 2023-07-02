Monsoon arrived 6 days ahead of time in the whole country, heavy rains in many states, it will rain in the month of July

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Sunday, six days ahead of the normal date, with the advance into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. With the onset of monsoon, it is raining heavily in many states. Due to heavy rains in Gujarat, there has been flood in many areas. At the same time, life in Mumbai has also been thrown out of gear due to heavy rains. Let me tell you, earlier the IMD had said that except for East Uttar Pradesh and South Bihar, the monsoon is expected to be normal in the entire country in July. Whereas, before its normal date i.e. July 8, the monsoon reached the entire country today i.e. on Sunday itself.

Flood like situation due to heavy rains in GujaratSignificantly, the monsoon had reached Gujarat last week. It is raining heavily in the state. Due to heavy rains in many parts of Gujarat, a flood-like situation has arisen, due to which the connectivity of many villages has been lost. Parts of Valsad and Navsari districts of the state received excessive rainfall during the last 24 hours. Due to heavy rains, the roads were filled with water. In view of the rain, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) engaged in the operation to rescue the stranded people.

About 16 states and union territories have received less rainfall in June. Bihar received 69 percent less rainfall than normal and Kerala received 60 percent less rainfall. Some other states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received below normal rainfall in June, the first month of the southwest monsoon. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had said on Friday, “The average monthly rainfall over the country during July 2023 is estimated to be 94 to 106 per cent of the normal LPA.”

The Long Period Average (LPA) of rainfall during July across the country based on the data for the year 1971-2020 is about 280.4 mm. A warming phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific Ocean (called an El-Nino condition) is likely to develop in July. El-Nino is associated with a decrease in rainfall. Mohapatra had said that in most of the recent El Nino years, rainfall during June has been below normal.