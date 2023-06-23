Monsoon came on the head, then Patna Municipal Corporation remembered to make a drain, proposal sent to Urban Development Department

Patna. Seeing the monsoon on the head, Patna Municipal Corporation is now feeling the need to get pipeline work done in the under-construction drains for faster drainage after heavy rains. On Friday, he has sent a proposal to the Urban Development and Housing Department to lay pipelines (pipeline work) in five under-construction drains to eliminate water logging around Patna Junction.

Proposed to spend 7.59 crores

These proposals, sent to the Urban Development and Housing Department, are related to a total expenditure of 7.59 crores and after the completion of the work, about one lakh population will get its benefit. In a letter sent by Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar to the Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, it has been written that the above five schemes have not been included in any of the storm water projects run by Budco. So they should be allowed.

Will be useful in drainage from Patna Junction to SP Verma Road

According to the local residents, these five schemes will be very useful in the drainage of a large area of ​​Ward 28, which will include a large area from Patna Junction to SP Verma Road. This will include drainage of entire Jamal Road as well as a large part of Fraser Road and Exhibition Road. About 50 thousand people live in this entire area. Also, being a commercial area, almost the same number of people come here every day for work or shopping. In such a situation, about one lakh population will get benefit after the completion of this project and will get relief from water logging even in heavy rains. Rain water can be better transported to the sump house and STP by pipeline. But along with mentioning these benefits, the local people also raise the question that despite having so many benefits, why there was so much delay in sending the proposal of this scheme, and no matter how soon the work is done, then people will get its benefits in this rain. There is little chance.

Project Name – Estimated Amount

Construction of RCC drain from Goriyatoli station road turn Jamal road to SP Verma road – 92.26 lakh

Construction of RCC drain from Helis Bhavan to SP Verma Road Sump House located on Exhibition Road – 1.20 crore

Construction of RCC drain from Rajendra Path, RK Bhattacharya Road to SP Verma Road Sump House – 1.28 crore

Construction of RCC drain from Hotel Panash to Tempo Stand to SP Verma Road Sump House – 2.26 crores

Construction of RCC drain from Fraser Road Tempo Stand to SP Verma Road Sump House – 1.93 crore