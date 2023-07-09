Monsoon Health Tips: Enjoy the rainy season, don’t worry when you have Ayurvedic herbs

Monsoon Health: Getting wet in the rain and enjoying it has its own fun. In the monsoon rains, the mind of the elders also becomes a child once again. But due to rain, the humidity and humidity also increase in the area. Due to this moisture and humidity, the risk of disease and infection increases. In such a situation, with the power of Ayurveda, you can fight against many diseases.

Must know the medicinal power of Ayurveda

There are many Ayurvedic herbs in your kitchen which protect your health along with boosting your immunity in the rainy season. Ginger, black pepper, turmeric and garlic help in keeping the body warm from inside in the rainy season. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. Amla present in Triphala is a good source of Vitamin C which helps in reducing cold and boosts immunity. It is important to drink enough water during the rainy season.

In this way, fresh and hot food should be eaten in every season, but it is very important to have balanced food in the rainy season. Digestion is strengthened by this, as well as hot food protects the body from external coldness. Cold drinks and heavy food should be avoided because such food takes more time to digest in this season and can also harm the digestive system. Be sure to include spices like cumin, coriander and fennel in your food. Ginger tea, hot water and soup should be consumed instead of cold drinks. To prevent infection, take decoction of herbs like Tulsi, Ashwagandha and Giloy. Also, eat seasonal fruits rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants like pomegranate, apple, orange and papaya. Along with this, choose seasonal vegetables like bitter gourd, bottle gourd and fenugreek.

Change in lifestyle will change health

By removing laziness in the rainy season, by changing your daily routine, you can also bring changes in your health. Yoga has the power to cure many diseases. By doing yoga every morning, the body becomes strong and the immunity also increases. Massage the body with hot oil. Don’t compromise on your sleep. Take complete sleep by turning off the TV and mobile at the time of sleeping.

