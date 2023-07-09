monsoon heavy rains situation deteriorated amit shah spoke to lg of delhi and jammu and kashmir avd

Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, took updates on Amarnath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha. Shah took an update on the suspension of Amarnath Yatra due to heavy rains. Flood situation persists after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers were washed away in a flash flood caused by heavy rains in Poonch. It is known that the Amarnath Yatra has been stopped from Friday due to bad weather. Due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the authorities stopped a batch of pilgrims at the Jammu base camp on Sunday. Officials said that after the suspension of the yatra, 6,000 Amarnath pilgrims are stranded in Ramban.