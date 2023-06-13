Monsoon in Bihar: Monsoon reached Sitamarhi with thunderstorms, farmers’ faces blossomed

Monsoon In Bihar: Monsoon finally started in Sitamarhi on Tuesday with strong thunderstorms. People got relief from the scorching heat after the storm and water at around 4 pm. Monsoon has knocked in the district via Bargania. During this, it rained heavily in Bairgania. Apart from this, it has also rained in Suppi, Riga, Bathnaha block. Rain accompanied by thunderstorm has been recorded in other blocks as well. Lightning also flashed at some places.

Competition started to get wet in the first shower of monsoon

From city to village, youths and children were seen getting drenched in the first shower of monsoon. Some have also shared it on social media. A tree fell in strong storm and water near Maniyari Kali temple on Sitamarhi-Bairgania main road of Suppi block area. Due to this, the traffic was interrupted for some time. There the faces of the farmers have blossomed due to rain. At the same time, there is relief from the humid sun and heat.

power failure in many places

After strong storm and water, there was a power failure in rural areas including urban areas. In some places, power failure is being reported due to break down. However, power was restored in many places after a few hours. It may be known that people in the district were facing scorching sun and scorching heat for the last one and a half months. At the same time, the monsoon was being awaited.

Farmers’ faces blossomed, hopes tied

The faces of the farmers have blossomed due to the monsoon rains. The first rain has raised the hopes of the farmers. Especially the paddy seed has got Sanjivani. Due to lack of water, plants were drying up in many blocks. If the rain picks up pace, then vegetables will also be benefited. Crops like Maize, Moong etc. will also benefit from the rain. Agricultural scientists have advised farmers to do weeding and irrigation every week in summer vegetables like bitter gourd, parwal, prawn, cucumber, tomato, pumpkin, brinjal and okra.

