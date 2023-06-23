Monsoon in Bihar: Monsoon upset from Bihar, only 28 percent rain in June, know forecast of Meteorological Department

The indifference of monsoon continues in Bihar. Barring a few places, the effect of monsoon is not visible anywhere in the state. According to the report released by the Meteorological Center on Friday, only 29.9 mm of average rainfall has been recorded in the state so far, whereas till June 23, the average rainfall in the entire state has been 106.4 mm. According to this, till now only 28 percent rain has been received, which is 72 percent less than the average of the entire state. On the other hand, talking about the maximum rainfall, the highest 174.5 mm has been recorded in the Dighal Bank block of Kishanganj in the entire state.

forecast of heavy rain at some places

According to the forecast issued by the Center for Meteorology, there are chances of partly cloudy sky in the state in the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain may occur at most places. At the same time, forecast of heavy rain has been issued at one or two places of Kishanganj, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul and West Champaran. There is a possibility of thunder and lightning at some places in Patna, Rohtas, Gaya, East-Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts.

Farmer worried, keeping the calf alive with the help of motor pump

Seeing the indifference of the weather, the farmers say that if there is no rain, the farming will lag behind. Dozens of farmers have put paddy straw in the fields and are trying to save the straw with the help of motor pumps. But now if the monsoon rains do not come on time, how will it be possible to plant. In the absence of monsoon rains, the farmers are being worried about not being able to complete the planting work on time due to the failure of the seedlings to be prepared in time. However, the farmers are engaged in the work of paddy planting and saving the chicks by running boreholes.

highest rainfall places

District – Block – Rainfall in mm

Kishanganj – Dighal Bank – 174.5

West Champaran – Narkatiaganj – 148.5

Araria – SKT – 111.5

Kishanganj – Bahadurganj – 104.0

Kishanganj – Thakurganj – 98.8

Araria – Kursakatta – 86.5

Sitamarhi – Bairgania – 75.5

Araria – Raniganj – 74.5

Supaul – Chhatapur – 67.8

Supaul – Saraigarh Bhaptiyahi – 67.8