monsoon in jharkhand but due to less rain in west singhbhum farmers worried smj

Jharkhand News: Monsoon has arrived in Jharkhand, but West Singhbhum district seems to be untouched by it. Struggling with less rainfall, this district is standing on the cusp of drought. With time, the lines of worry drawn on the forehead of the farmers are getting deeper. Weaving could not be done in 90% of Jaintgarh’s fields due to less rains. 70% of the farmers in the area do farming by weaving. 30% do planting. This time due to less rain, farmers could not sow paddy, so fodder has been prepared for planting in 80% of the fields. Planting has been done in some low and sloping fields. Most of the fields are lying vacant. Planting is not possible until there is heavy rain and there is no mud in the fields. The fodder of some farmers is also getting wasted with the passage of time. The kids got spoiled in the field. Due to lack of water in the fields where planting has been done, the fields have developed cracks. Farmers are very worried about this.