Monsoon is kind to Gorakhpur, drizzling rain continues, Meteorological Department issues alert

Gorakhpur Weather Update: The people of Purvanchal including Gorakhpur have got relief from this scorching heat. Due to heavy rain since Friday, the weather became pleasant. However, due to lack of rain, along with the general public, the farmers were also facing a lot of problems. But it started drizzling from Thursday evening itself.

Weather in Gorakhpur today

Due to the rain, people have got a lot of relief from this scorching heat. Due to the drizzling showers, Thursday was also a relief to some extent in terms of heat. But it is raining openly since late night. For the first time it happened that on June 29, the maximum temperature was recorded 1 degree Celsius less than the average temperature. Whereas the minimum temperature was above average.

It started raining in Gorakhpur since morning

The Meteorological Department has expressed the hope of rain in the entire Purvanchal including Gorakhpur on Friday. It may rain intermittently for the next 4 to 5 days. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Friday can be around 35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature can be around 24 degree Celsius. There has been a lot of happiness among the farmers due to continuous rain since this morning. Because the farmers were very worried about paddy cultivation. They were waiting for the rain for a long time.

It will rain in these districts of Gorakhpur

It has been raining intermittently since Friday morning in all the districts of Gorakhpur division. There is a possibility of rain in Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar for the next five days. It is raining in Deoria district since morning. At the same time, people have got a lot of relief from the heat due to the rain in the township.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

