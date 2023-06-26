Monsoon is ready to knock in Begusarai, people will be in bad condition due to bad sewerage

Monsoon has entered Begusarai. Work is going on on many roads for sewerage and tap water. The long distance road that was dug. Its restoration work has been done, but still the road which was broken on many routes. People are upset due to lack of restoration there. The road was broken in front of the Ayurvedic College at Lohia Nagar turn, but it has not been repaired till date. If it rains, then the people and bike drivers who slip on the clay soil may fall and get injured. The condition of the eastern road of Badi Pokhar remains the same. When it rains, people may have to face a lot of difficulties in commuting. The major problem of the city is water logging. The municipal administration may be claiming that they have blown up all the drains. Every rainy season the people of the city are facing the problem of water logging.

Connection of houses to sewerage network has not been done yet

The sewerage underground pipe was to be laid for 98 kilometers, in which some pipes were already laid. The work of laying 90.5 kilometer sewerage pipe by the work agency Kevadia Construction Pvt Ltd is almost complete. According to departmental sources, despite this, it may take time for the sewerage scheme to get on the ground. There are many types of locha in it. The first thing is that till now the tender has not been done for the work of connecting 11020 houses. A total of 11020 houses have to be connected through 98 km of sewerage pipe. So far, more than 10,000 sewerage chambers have also been made. Two-four houses will be connected to one chamber (tank).

Plastic will remain banned in Shravani Mela area, action will be taken on use, fine will have to be paid

Sewerage’s main plant STP construction still half incomplete

The construction of STP, the main sewerage plant, is also going on at a very slow pace. So far only 50% work has been implemented. Till the time the STP and two intermediate pump stations are not constructed, the urban people will not be able to get the benefit of sewerage despite the completion of the pipe laying work. Only 70% implementation of the IPS being made in Lohia Nagar has been possible. The same Pipra Intermediate Pump Station has also been completed only 40%. The style of execution of the work, even if the work continues at a normal pace, even after this year and at the end of 2024, the residents of the city will be able to get the benefit of sewerage.

Amrit Jal Yojana has remained a dream in the city

Under the Amrit Jal Yojana, the plan to supply tap water to every house in the city has remained just a dream for the residents of the city. Wherever the roads were broken, their restoration was also done. The roads have also been restored, but water has not reached the house till date. The tap water scheme was also started in the city in 2020 itself. This too was to be completed in two years. But it’s over. Despite this, till now only about 75% pipe laying work has been completed. Along with this, till date ninety percent of the houses have not even got its connection.

