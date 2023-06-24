Monsoon knocks in Bareilly, it rains, people get relief from the heat

Bareilly: Monsoon has knocked in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Suddenly there were dark clouds at 10:30 in the morning. After this it started raining heavily. After the rain, a drop of 9 degree Celsius has been recorded in the temperature. Due to this the temperature has come down to 30 degree Celsius. Due to which people have got a lot of relief from the heat.

It started raining in Bareilly. Due to which people have got a lot of relief from the heat. However, the humidity still persists. Meteorologists say that monsoon has arrived in Bareilly. This time it is expected to rain well in the monsoon.

People enjoyed the first rain

The temperature in Bareilly was running above 42 degrees. Because of which people were suffering from the heat. Power cuts were also troubling the people. But after the rains on Saturday, people heaved a sigh of relief. Children as well as adults enjoyed the first monsoon rain. People bathed in the rain outside the houses and on the roofs. It is expected to rain till Saturday night.

water logging on roads

After the rains in Bareilly, waterlogging has started happening at many places. Because, the drains of the city have not been cleaned this time. There is also waterlogging on the roads. It is difficult for pedestrians to pass by. There has also been waterlogging in the old city, Madinath, Jagatpur etc. areas of the city.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

bareilly weather rain