Monsoon knocks in Bareilly, weather becomes pleasant due to light rain, IMD issues alert

Bareilly: It is drizzling in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh for the last two days. Due to which a drop in temperature of 9 degree Celsius has been recorded. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature has come from 42 degree to 33 degree Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature has remained 27 degree Celsius. People have got relief from the heat due to the rain. It started drizzling from 7 am today. But it stopped in the middle. According to the website of the Meteorological Department, it is expected to rain heavily on Thursday.

Monsoon knocks in Bareilly

Meteorologists say that monsoon has knocked in Bareilly division. It will rain intermittently this week. Along with this, it is expected to rain heavily in the monsoon this time. The rainfall was less than the average for the last several years. Because of which many blocks in Bareilly have gone into the dark zone.

Power supply stalled in many areas due to strong winds

It was very hot in Bareilly. But people have got relief from the rain. Due to strong winds, electricity remained missing in many areas of the city even on Tuesday night. People lodged complaints regarding this. There was no power supply in many areas of the city’s Rampur Road, Badaun, and Nainital Road.

water logging in roads

After the rain, the potholes of the city roads have been filled with water. Due to which the accidents have also increased. Apna Dal S has said to submit a memorandum to the city commissioner regarding potholes on the city roads. Along with this, the work of Qutubkhana overbridge has also got stuck. Due to rain, labor is not coming for two days. Due to this, the construction of the overbridge is expected to get stuck.

Nectar rain to paddy crop

Planting of paddy crop has started in Rohilkhand. Meanwhile, the rain that occurs is beneficial for the paddy crop. Due to rain, farmers will not have to irrigate their crops. This will reduce the cost of the crop.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

