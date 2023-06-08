Monsoon knocks in Kerala, moves towards Tamil Nadu including Lakshadweep

New Delhi, 8 June (Hindustan Times). Monsoon knocked in Kerala on Thursday. It has reached Kerala four days late than its forecast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monsoon has advanced over remaining parts of south Arabian Sea along with Kerala and parts of central Arabian Sea and entire Lakshadweep region, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin region, Gulf of Mannar and southwest, It is moving towards parts of Central and Northeast Bay of Bengal.

In view of the monsoon situation, the Meteorological Department had already issued an alert to the fishermen not to venture into the sea. According to the IMD, due to the formation and intensification of a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea, the cyclonic circulation could seriously affect the arrival of monsoon towards the Kerala coast.

It is noteworthy that the Meteorological Department had expressed the possibility of monsoon arrival in Kerala on June 4, but due to cyclonic storm Biparjoy, the arrival of monsoon has been delayed by four days.