Monsoon rain wreaks havoc in Himachal, vehicles buried in debris, damage to houses, cattle swept away

Shimla, 25 June (Hindustan Times). Just a day after the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, its fury has been seen. Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in different parts of the state. Due to the torrential rains on Saturday night, 13 vehicles got buried under the debris. Six houses were damaged, four of which were completely destroyed, while two were partially damaged. Apart from this, 35 goats died due to being swept away in the flood that came after the cloudburst.

According to the report of the State Disaster Management Authority, heavy rains in Kullu sub-division led to a flash flood in the Mohal ravine, which swept away five cars and three tractors parked on the banks of the ravine. An animal shed and a house were damaged due to heavy rains in Sundernagar and Jogendranagar subdivisions of Mandi district. Water has entered many houses in Sundernagar.

In Solan district’s Arki sub-division, 35 goats were washed away due to the flood caused by a cloudburst. A car (HP 46-3503) went out of control and fell into the dam of NHPC-2 project at Khadamukh in Holi tehsil of Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district. Everyone in the car is missing. Bharmour police is busy in their rescue. Landslides blocked 124 roads across the state, including two national highways, till Sunday morning. Apart from this, 151 transformers and six drinking water schemes also remained stalled.

According to the Meteorological Department, Sarkaghat in Mandi district has received maximum rainfall of 130 mm, while Mandi has received 92 mm, Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur 90, Nahan 76, Pachhad 72, Mandi’s Baghi 65 and Shimla’s Narkanda 64 mm. . The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the plains and mid-mountain areas of the state for the next 24 hours i.e. on Monday. The weather is expected to remain bad till June 29.