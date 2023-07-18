Monsoon Session: All-party meeting on July 19, opposition may create ruckus on these issues

The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from Thursday. A day before this, on July 19, the government has called an all-party meeting, in which discussions will be held with all parties to run the session smoothly. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has given information in this regard. It was told by the ministry that on July 19, on the eve of the monsoon session of the Parliament, a meeting of the leaders of all the political parties of both the Houses will be held at the Parliament Library Building at 3 pm.

Let us tell you that the monsoon session of Parliament will start on 20 July. The session will run till August 11. During this, a total of 17 meetings of both the Houses of the Parliament are proposed. The opposition can create ruckus in the House on many issues. At present, the meeting of opposition parties is going on in Bengaluru, in which a strategy is being chalked out for the Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, a plan can be made to encircle the Modi government even in the monsoon session.

It should be noted that this time the monsoon session is likely to be stormy. On one hand, while the ruling party will try to get important bills passed, on the other hand, the opposition will try to corner the government on other issues including Manipur violence, rail safety, inflation and demand for formation of JPC on Adani case. The opposition is constantly attacking the Modi government regarding the Manipur violence. Opposition is continuously speaking to break the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence issue. At the same time, in the last session of Parliament, the opposition had continuously created ruckus in the Parliament regarding the Adani case.

21 new bills will be introduced and passed

According to the Bulletin of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, 21 new Bills have been included for introduction and passing in the probable list of government business to be taken up during the Manasutra Session of the Parliament or the 12th Session of the 17th Lok Sabha. This also includes Delhi National Capital Territory Government Amendment Bill 2023. This bill will be introduced to replace the related ordinance. The Aam Aadmi Party is targeting the government on this issue.

Government sources say that important bills will be introduced in the session, in which case all parties should cooperate in running the session. This is because the government is not holding back from discussing any subject under the rules and procedures. At the same time, in the recent meeting of the Congress Party’s Parliamentary Strategy Group, it was said to insist on raising the demand for discussion on Manipur violence, rail security, alleged attack on federal structure, bringing GST under PMLA and inflation during the session. Had gone

Meanwhile, let us tell you that Congress General SecretaryK C VenugopalRecently, the party’s stand is clear that it will oppose any such move by the Center to interfere in the states ruled by the opposition parties through governors. The Congress has decided to oppose the introduction of a bill in Parliament on an ordinance related to the control of services in Delhi. He said that we are continuously opposing the efforts of the central government to end federalism.

Following the Congress stand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had said Congress’ “categorical opposition to the Centre’s ordinance on deregulation of administrative services in Delhi is a positive development”. It was said by tweeting that the Congress has announced its clear opposition to the ordinance related to the control of services in Delhi. This is a positive development. It is noteworthy that after this stand of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s convenor Arvind Kejriwal has gone to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of the opposition.