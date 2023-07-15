Monsoon session may be stormy, Congress will raise many issues including Manipur violence, House may heat up

Monsoon Session, Congress: The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from 20 July. Opposition parties have started formulating a strategy to surround the government. In this episode, a new statement of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has come to the fore. Jairam Ramesh has said that we want to discuss some issues in the House. The Congress leader told that the first issue of the party is Manipur. Jairam Ramesh said that we want the situation in Manipur to be discussed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Significantly, the opposition Congress has organized a meeting regarding the preparation of questions and issues for the monsoon session. This meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will be held at the residence of former National President Sonia Gandhi on 16th July i.e. tomorrow. In this meeting, the opposition will discuss the issues surrounding the government.

Monsoon session of Parliament can be uproarThe monsoon session of Parliament will be very important this time. The opposition has planned to surround the government on many issues. The opposition is planning to corner the government on various issues including the Civil Code Bill, Manipur violence. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has also made it clear that this time the opposition wants to discuss the Manipur violence in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, there is every possibility of an uproar in the House regarding the Uniform Civil Code Bill. Apart from this, the government can introduce a bill regarding the service dispute in Delhi. There can be a ruckus between the ruling party and the opposition on this too.

What issues will the Congress raise?Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that we will demand discussion on four-five issues in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said that in these issues, Manipur will demand discussion on many other issues including rail security, attack on federal structure, bringing GST under money laundering, inflation. Jairam Ramesh said that we will demand a discussion on the Manipur issue at the beginning of the session itself. Regarding the session, Jairam Ramesh said that today the second meeting of our Parliamentary Strategy Group was held. In this meeting, we had a long discussion about the monsoon session. He said that we will definitely graze on the issues. The issues on which the Congress has made its strategy are among them.

– Discussion on Manipur – Discussion on Rail Security – Discussion on attack on federal structure – Discussion on bringing GST under PMLA – Discussion on price rise – Discussion on weakening of UPA government’s schemes – Discussion on harassment of women wrestlers – Adani case JPC’s demand – discussion on the issue of different states

Today the second meeting of our ‘Parliamentary Strategy Group’ was held. In this meeting, we had a long discussion about the monsoon session. We discussed about the issues that we have to raise in the Parliament. These are the issues we would like to discuss • Discussion on Manipur • Discussion on Rail Safety • Federal Structure… pic.twitter.com/Lvh5jpPyN9

— Congress (@INCIndia) July 15, 2023



Opposition will surround the government on the issue of inflationIn the monsoon session, the opposition will also try to corner the government on the issue of inflation. Significantly, the prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing in the country. The prices of green vegetables have also increased. In such a situation, the opposition will try its best to surround the government on this issue. In a post on its Twitter hall, the Congress has made it clear that India has more inflation than America and Russia. The opposition has said that the retail inflation rate in India is 4.81. Whereas, in America it is 3.0 percent. Whereas in Brazil it is 3.14 percent. The inflation rate in Russia is 2.5 percent.

The central government has completed preparations for the sessionLet us tell you that the preparations of the central government for the monsoon session starting from 20 July have been completed. This time the monsoon session can be very heated. For this session, the government may present a new ordinance in transfer-posting case in Delhi, amendment bill in forest conservation laws and bill on digital data protection. Let us tell you that the Modi government of the Center has listed 21 new bills for the monsoon session. These include a bill related to preventing film piracy, age-based classification of censor certification and setting up a National Research Foundation. The biggest thing is that this time the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in the new building of the Parliament.

Monsoon session will run from 20 July to 11 AugustSignificantly, this time the monsoon session of Parliament will run from 20 July to 11 August. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has announced this. There will be a total of 17 sittings in the monsoon session starting from July 20. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has written about the session on his Twitter handle that the monsoon session of Parliament will start from 20 July and continue till 11 August. The monsoon session will last for a total of 23 days. In which there will be a total of 17 meetings. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has appealed on his Twitter that all parties will contribute fully in running the session successfully. Let us tell you, this will be the last monsoon session before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.