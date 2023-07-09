Monsoon session of Bihar Legislature from today, many bills including first supplementary budget likely to be presented

The monsoon session of the Bihar Legislature is starting from Monday. During this, there will be a total of five sittings in both the houses. The session is likely to be stormy in view of the boycott of the BJP in the all-party meeting held before the commencement of the proceedings of the House. The chief whips of both the ruling party and the opposition have issued instructions to their respective legislators to stay in Patna. Several bills including the first supplementary budget are likely to be introduced during the session. The main opposition party BJP has announced to surround the government on other issues along with the teacher appointment process in the House. At the same time, the ruling party is also preparing to defend the government on the attack of the opposition by making a strategy.

Security arrangements will be around the Legislature, ban on picketing

There will be security arrangements in the surrounding areas from Monday regarding the Legislature session. Till the session continues, there will be a ban on picketing and demonstrations in the surrounding areas. No one will be allowed to enter the Bihar Legislature without a pass. Patna Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate has imposed Section-144 till the duration of the session. Violation of this will lead to action as per rules. About 400 police forces along with 80 magistrates will be deployed at various places for security during the session. The security system will be vigilant around R-Block Square, Main Gate of Chief Secretariat, Yarpur Rail Gumti. Magistrates have also been deployed at the Gardnibagh protest site in view of the protests by the organizations regarding their demands. There the memorandum will be taken on behalf of the organization.

Today in Bihar Legislature

On the first day (on Monday) of the Monsoon session of the Bihar Legislature, if any new members have come to the house, they will be sworn in.

There will be an initial address by the Speaker in the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman in the Council.

If any ordinance is promulgated, then certified copies of the ordinances promulgated by the Governor will be laid on the table of the House.

The first supplementary expenditure statement for the financial year 2023-2024 will also be presented.

Proceedings of the first day will be adjourned with condolence motion.

