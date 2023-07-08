Monsoon session of Bihar Legislature from tomorrow, likely to be ruckus, all parties engaged in strategy making

The monsoon session of Bihar Legislature is starting from Monday. There will be a total of five sittings in both the houses during this period. In view of the boycott of the BJP in the all-party meeting held before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, the session is likely to be stormy. Where the main opposition party BJP has announced to surround the government on other issues including opposition to the teacher appointment process in the House. At the same time, the ruling party will also adopt the strategy of defending the government on the attack of the opposition. Many bills are likely to be introduced during the session. There will be a meeting of the ruling party’s Legislature Party on July 10 regarding the monsoon session. At the same time, a meeting of the main opposition BJP Legislature Party has also been called on July 10. Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chowdhary said that the session is not big or small, but it is serious.

JDU Legislature Party meeting on July 10

JDU Legislature Party meeting is likely to be held on July 10 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Its purpose is to cooperate in the functioning of the Legislature Party’s Monsoon Session and prepare a strategy to respond to the activities of the opposition parties. All JDU MLAs and MLCs will be present in this meeting. A message is being sent to all for this. In this meeting, suggestions will also be taken from JDU members for better functioning of the Legislature. Along with this, further strategy will be prepared on the basis of better suggestions. Significantly, instructions are issued for 100 percent attendance of members of the ruling party in the meeting of the Legislature.

Congress Legislature Party meeting on Monday

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party regarding the Monsoon Session of the Legislature will be held on Monday at 6 pm. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Legislative Assembly, told what would be the points of intervention of the party during the session, the question of making the party sharp on the public’s question inside the House and the MLAs and the Legislative Council on the challenges inside the House. members will be discussed.

BJP Legislature Party meeting on July 10

The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party regarding the monsoon session will be held on July 10. In this meeting to be held under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha and State President Samrat Chowdhary, there will be an in-depth discussion on the strategy of the opposition during the session. The party has a special focus on the march to be taken out from Gandhi Maidan in the capital Patna to the Legislature on July 13. On this day, from inside and outside the House, the BJP will vigorously raise the issues related to the appointment of teachers and teachers.

80 magistrates will be deployed for security, ban on picketing in restricted area

About 400 police forces along with 80 magistrates will be deployed at various places for security during the session. During the session till July 14, there will be a ban on picketing and demonstrations in the surrounding areas of the Bihar Legislature. Violation of this will lead to action as per rules. Patna Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate has imposed Section-144 till the duration of the session. No one will be allowed to enter the Bihar Legislature without a pass. On Saturday, ADM Law and Order Hemant Kumar Singh and SP West Rajesh Kumar reviewed the preparations with the officials. He did a joint briefing of the deputed officers and police officers during the session. Information was given about staying alert during the session, being posted on duty till the conduct of the session, etc.

bihar vidhansabha