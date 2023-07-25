Monsoon session of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly starting from 28th July, meeting of party and opposition on 27th

A meeting of the ruling party and opposition MLAs has been called on July 27 regarding the monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly starting from July 28. In this, a strategy will be chalked out by the opposition BJP to encircle the government. At the same time, the MLAs of the ruling party will make their own strategy to give a befitting reply to the opposition. A meeting of ruling party MLAs has been called at the Chief Minister’s residence on the evening of 27 July.

Before this, at 12.30 pm, the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party will be held at the Doranda government residence of Minister Alamgir Alam. The BJP Legislature Party meeting will also be held on July 27. In this, a strategy will be made to surround the government in the assembly. State BJP President Babulal Marandi, Regional Organization General Secretary Nagendra and Organization General Secretary Karmaveer Singh, apart from party MLAs will attend the meeting.

PHOTOS: Hemant Soren honored 24 new IPS officers with a batch, said – law and order will be strong

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan said that the law and order situation in the state has become chaotic. The government has not yet clarified the local and planning policy. Despite this, an advertisement has been taken out for the reinstatement of 26 thousand teachers. The government should clarify under which policy the restoration will take place.