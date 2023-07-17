Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly begins today, opposition boycotts tea party

Maharashtra Monsoon Session: After the political upheaval in Maharashtra where the politics of the state is still hot, meanwhile the monsoon session of the Vidhansabha is going to start from Monday. Let us tell you that this will be a full session of three weeks, which will be held from July 17 to August 4 in the Vidhan Bhawan complex located at Nariman Point. In such a situation, the biggest thing is being told that Ajit Pawar, who was the leader of the opposition in the past, is with the government this time. This will be the first session after the Nationalist Congress Party broke ties with supremo Sharad Pawar and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

24 bills proposed in this monsoon session

According to the information received, 24 bills are proposed in this monsoon session. Also, 10 of these have got approval from the cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and after that it will be introduced. A bill that has already been passed by the Legislative Council will be introduced in the Legislative Assembly. Apart from this, a bill which is pending with the Joint Committee of both the Houses is also expected to be introduced. Apart from these 24 Bills, 6 Ordinances already in force will also be presented in the Monsoon Session for the approval of the Legislature.

Six Ordinances will be introduced to get approval from the Legislature

Besides these, six ordinances already in force will be introduced in the monsoon session to seek approval from the Legislature. Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the government will not misuse its current position in the state assembly, even if the coalition’s strength in the house has increased. On the eve of the state assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a joint press conference and said that the government will not misuse its current position in the state assembly, irrespective of the number of alliances.

Maharashtra politics heats up again, Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule called

Our power has increased but let us not abuse it

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will solve all the issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition. He said that the monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature is starting from tomorrow. We will discuss all the issues during the session. Even though our power has increased, we will ensure that we do not misuse it and address all issues related to the welfare of the people. In the joint conference, Chief Minister Shinde said that the opposition should raise questions against the state government for the betterment of the people, but when the government does something right, it should also be praised.

Opposition boycotts tea program of monsoon session

He further said that as usual the opposition boycotted the tea program of the monsoon session. We will discuss all the issues during the session. More than 210 MLAs are with us (the present government). If we are doing wrong, then the opposition should question us, questions should be raised for welfare.” CM Shinde said, “When the government does something right, it is the duty of the opposition to praise the government.”