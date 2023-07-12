Monsoon session of Parliament will be uproar, important meeting of Congress on July 16, questions and issues will be discussed

Monsoon Session of Parliament: of parliament monsoon session Starting on 20th July. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has announced the dates of the session. After the date is fixed, the opposition parties have started formulating a strategy to surround the government. In this episode, Congress has also started preparations. A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is being held to discuss the questions and issues to be raised by the opposition Congress in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. This meeting will be held on July 16 at the residence of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. In this meeting, the opposition will discuss the issues surrounding the government.

Monsoon session will run from 20 July to 11 AugustThe monsoon session of Parliament will run from 20 July to 11 August. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has announced this. At the same time, this time’s monsoon session can be very noisy. The opposition is trying to corner the government on Manipur violence, UCC and many other issues. Significantly, the opposition is continuously targeting the government regarding UGC and Manipur violence.

There will be a total of 17 sittings in this session.There will be a total of 17 sittings in the monsoon session starting from July 20. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has written about the session on his Twitter handle that the monsoon session of Parliament will start from 20 July and continue till 11 August. The monsoon session will last for a total of 23 days. In which there will be a total of 17 meetings. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has appealed on his Twitter that all parties will contribute fully in running the session successfully. Let us tell you, this will be the last monsoon session before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Heavy ruckus expected in monsoon session

The monsoon session of Parliament will be very important this time. This time the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held in the new building of the Parliament. In this session, the government can bring a bill to implement the Uniform Civil Code. However, there is every possibility of an uproar in the House regarding the Uniform Civil Code Bill. Apart from this, the government can present a bill regarding the service dispute in Delhi. There can be a ruckus between the ruling party and the opposition on this too.

