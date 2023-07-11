Monsoon session of Vidhansabha from July 28, 35 proposals approved in Jharkhand cabinet, read full news

Jharkhand News: The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is convened from July 28 to August 4, 2023. This was approved in the Jharkhand cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday. A total of 35 proposals have been agreed upon in this meeting. In this meeting, a proposal was passed to construct four grid sub-stations in the DVC command area. Apart from this, along with the approval of formation of Jharkhand State Amin Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and other service-conditions) (Amendment) Rules-2023, approval was given for formation of Netarhat Tourism Development Authority and reorganization of State Tourism Promotion Committee.

These proposals got consent

Approval to issue detailed guide for implementing Guruji Student Credit Card Scheme in the state of Jharkhand

Approval of Assistant Professor Cadre (Appointment, Promotion and Service Conditions) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2023 for Elementary Schools of Jharkhand State

Approval has been given to build 220/132/33 KV grid sub-station in the area of ​​transmission under DVC command area. Under this, administrative approval was given for the total project cost of Rs 579.35 crore for the construction of Hazaribagh, Gomia and Baliyapur and related transmission lines.

Administrative approval of the second revised project amount of Rs 302.04 crore for the construction of 220/132/33 KV grid sub-station Chatra and related transmission line, as a result of demand for forest cover and other works.

Administrative approval of Rs 81,34,94,711.00 (one crore thirty four lakh ninety four thousand seven hundred and eleven) for installation of power transformers of various capacities under Augmentation Scheme 2023-24 under transmission unit

The total approved amount for the plan for the construction of basic transmission structures for the evacuation of electricity generated from the Patratu Super Thermal Power Plant (3x800MW) from the premises was Rs. 2181.96 crore, as a result of the first revision, the total amount of the plan was Rs. 2177.86 crore. administrative approval

Post facto acceptance of the air travel done by Abhishek Verma, Labor Superintendent, Ramgarh (pay scale level-9), a member of the departmental representative sent to Tamil Nadu to review and solve the problems of migrant laborers of Jharkhand

Widening of Madhupur-Baikunth Dham (on MDR-225)-Fulchi-Delipathar-Dharmani Mod (on Pandaniyan-Jagdishpur road, ODR) road (total length-10.770 km) under Deoghar district by transferring it from Rural Works Department to Road Construction Department And for strengthening / reconstruction work (including land acquisition), administrative approval of Rs. 26,64,74,500/-(twenty six crore sixty four lakh seventy four thousand five hundred)

Approval of apportionment of terminal benefits was given to the personnel brought from work-charged establishment to regular establishment.

Acceptance of service regularization of the petitioners in the light of compliance with the judgment passed by the Jharkhand High Court on February 7, 2019 in Birendra Yadav and others vs. State of Jharkhand and others

Approval of formation of draft service cadre (recruitment promotion and other service condition) (amendment) rules-2023 under Jharkhand State Settlement Office under Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department (Directorate of Land Records and Measurement)

Approval of amendment in departmental resolution number-4215 dated July 10, 2010 regarding acceptance of compensation grant to ordinary citizens in lieu of loss of movable and immovable property damaged in terrorist/extremist/ethnic attack

Approval of amendment in Jharkhand Fire Service’s Under Service Cadre (Appointment / Promotion and other service conditions) (as amended in 2017 and 2022) Rules, 2011

Approval of Jharkhand Tourist Trade Registration Rules 2023 (jharkhand tourist trade registration rules, 2023) under Jharkhand Tourism Development and Registration Act, 2015

Pandariya (Idgah More) under Giridih district, (on 36th km of RCD road Ahilyapur-Dakbangla road) -Lachudih, (on 37th km of Giridih-Gandey road (MDR-89)) – Bankikala, Sarai, Ranatand, Karme-Lachuri road 42,75,63,000/- (Forty two crore seventy five lakh sixty three thousand) for widening and strengthening/reconstruction work (including bridge and land acquisition) while transferring (total length-11.940 km) from Rural Works Department to Road Construction Department administrative approval of Rs.

Widening and strengthening / reconstruction work (construction of bridges, geo-construction) by transferring Chandana (on Sundarpahari-Agia Mod road)-Damru-Damakol fall road (total length- 17.766 km) from Rural Works Department to Road Construction Department under Godda district. Administrative approval of 90,34,04,200/- (Ninety crore thirty four lakh four thousand two hundred rupees) for acquisition and utility shipping)

Administrative approval of first revised project amounting to Rs.123.50 crore for the construction of 132/33 KV grid sub-station Chandankiyari and 132 KV double circuit Chandankiyari-Jainamod transmission line and 132 KV double circuit Chandankiyari-Govindpur transmission line.

Administrative approval of the first revised project amount of Rs. 102.90 crore as a result of the demand for funds for the forestation of the approved plan of Rs.

World Population Day: Be it Munna or Munia, the world should be of just two children, said Health Minister Banna Gupta

Administrative approval of the second revised project amount of 1283.74 crores as a result of forest clearance and other statutory clearances for 13 new transmission projects approved in the DVC command area.

Administrative approval of the fourth revised estimate of Rs 17543.51 lakh (one hundred seventy five crore forty three lakh fifty one thousand) for Panchkhero Reservoir scheme

Approval of policy setting for appointment on compassionate grounds to dependents of municipal workers (Municipal Corporation / Municipal Council / Nagar Panchayat / Notified Area Committee personnel) who died during service

Approval of Jharkhand Child Development Non-Gazetted Employees (Female Supervisor) Service Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and Service Conditions) (Second Amendment) Rules-2023

Acceptance of payment of ex-gratia grant amount to the nearest dependent of the prisoners confined in the prison under the state and

– Approval was granted on the proposal to give benefit of blocked annual increment to Jharkhand Child Development Project officials.