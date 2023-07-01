Monsoon showers in Gujarat, maximum rainfall in Junagadh’s Visavadar tehsil

Ahmedabad, 1 July (Hindustan Times). Clouds have become active across the state. The sowing season has started across the state with a good start to the monsoon. Farmers across the state are happy as the fields are full in the first rains. The state has received 27 per cent of the total monsoon rains during the last 24 hours. Visavadar tehsil of Junagadh district received maximum rainfall of 16 inches 398 (mm). 8 inches in 6 tehsils of the state and more than 6 inches in 13 tehsils. Out of total 249 tehsils, 187 have received good rainfall.

A total of 118 other tehsils in the state received more than 1 inch of rain. The state has so far received 27.72 per cent of the average rainfall during the monsoon. In this, Kutch zone received maximum rainfall of 87.33 per cent. Saurashtra zone received 41.18 percent rainfall, North Gujarat zone 27.65 percent, South Gujarat zone 20.81 percent, East Gujarat zone 16.59 percent.

According to the report received from the State Disaster Operation Center, in the last 24 hours, 269 mm in Jamnagar tehsil, 247 mm in Kaprada, 239 mm in Anjar, 222 mm in Khergam, 204 mm in Bhensan, total 6 tehsils received more than 8 inches. . In Amreli district, 197 mm in Bagsara, 172 mm in Bechraji, 170 mm in Dharampur, 167 mm in Rajula, 158 mm in Chikhli, 155 mm in Dang (Ahwa), 154 mm in Waghai, total 13 tehsils received more than 6 inches of rain. Hui.

Apart from this, 148 mm in Junagadh tehsil and city, 141 mm in Valsad, 140 mm in Vanthali and Vansda, 136 mm in Jamkandorna, 135 mm in Barwada, 132 mm in Bardoli, 125 mm in Vapi and Gandevi, Amreli, Jetpur and Vyara. 123 mm, 116 mm in Gandhidham, 115 mm in Wadia, 111 mm in Mendarda and Khambha, 110 mm in Gir Gadda, 107 mm in Liliya and Mahuva (Bhavnagar), 106 mm in Dhandhuka, 104 mm in Subir, 101 mm in Jalalpore Overall, 36 tehsils received more than 4 inches of rain.

99 mm in Pardi and Dolwan, 95 mm in Dhrol and Navsari, 91 mm in Jodia and Prantij, 90 mm in Umarpada, 88 mm in Walod, 84 mm in Dhari, Jotana and Mandvi (Surat), 82 mm in Dhoraji, Savarkundla. A total of 50 tehsils received more than 3 inches of rain, including 79 mm in Talala and 77 mm.

72 mm in Upleta, 71 mm in Songadh, 70 mm in Sanand, 69 mm in Kalawad, 68 mm in Palsana, 67 mm in Ahmedabad city, 65 mm in Una and Visnagar, 64 mm in Lathi, 63 mm in Jafrabad and Maliya Hatia. , 60 mm in Sutrapada, 58 mm in Umargam, Uchhal and Siddhpur, 56 mm in Keshod and Tilakwada, 54 mm in Talaja and Bhachau, 53 mm in Dantiwada, 52 mm in Dhanera, 51 mm in Manavdar and Sami, Gariyadhar and Garudeshwar. Including 50 mm, a total of 75 tehsils received 2 inches of rain.

Torrential in 128 tehsils from 6 am to 12 am on Saturday

According to the State Disaster Operation Center, it rained in 128 tehsils of the state from 6 am to 12 am on Saturday. In this, Dharampur tehsil of Valsad district and Bhensan tehsil of Junagadh district have received maximum rainfall of 152 mm i.e. more than 6 inches. Visavadar tehsil received 137 mm, Dhari 130 mm, Khergam tehsil 112 mm and Pardi 98 mm i.e. more than 4 inches of rain. Apart from this, Vapi, Jalalpore, Mahuva (Bhavnagar), Valsad, Chikhali, Talala, Navsari, Vansda, Bagasara, Siddhpur, Waghai and Mendarda tehsils received rainfall ranging from 2 inches to 4 inches.