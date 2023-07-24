Monsoon Tourist Places of Jharkhand: These are the best tourist places in Jharkhand to visit during the rainy season

Monsoon Tourist Places of Jharkhand: Monsoon season has started. By the way, in the rainy season, people sit at home and enjoy the rain by eating tea and pakoras, but for those who are fond of traveling, what is the heat and what is the rain. Today we are going to tell you about some such tourist places of Jharkhand state which you can explore in this rainy season. Let us tell you that there are many main reasons for traveling in Jharkhand, it is completely safe in terms of weather. There is no danger of flood and landslide in this place

Deoghar

Devghar located in Jharkhand remains a special center of attraction for devotees from all over the country during the monsoon season. Deoghar is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples known as Baidyanath Temple. The importance of Deoghar increases further when lakhs of devotees bring holy water here for Rudrabhishek during the month of Shravan. Deoghar is also known as the ‘Cultural Capital of Jharkhand’.

The facility of Deoghar International Airport has been made available in Deoghar itself, which is just 9-10 km from Deoghar city. Is located at a distance. If you are planning to go to Deoghar via flight, then you can take a flight from your city to Deoghar International Airport. You will get taxi facility from Deoghar International Airport to Deoghar. After going to Deoghar, you can visit Baba Baidyanath.

How to reach Deoghar by train

The nearest railway station to Deoghar is Deoghar Junction, which is situated at a distance of just 5 km from Deoghar city. Deoghar Junction is not connected to India, but to some neighboring cities of Jharkhand itself by railway route. If you are a resident of Jharkhand, then you will not get direct train facility from all the cities of Jharkhand to go to Deoghar, so to go to Deoghar through train, you can catch train for Dhanbad, Ranchi or Bokaro, from where train facility has been made available for Deoghar.

How to reach Deoghar by bus

Bus facility is provided for Deoghar from major cities of Jharkhand, Ranchi, Dhanbad and Bokaro as well as other cities of Jharkhand. Apart from this, you are also provided bus facility from some major cities of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Deoghar. That is, if you are going to Deoghar via bus and there is no bus facility available from your city to Deoghar, then you can catch a bus from your city to Ranchi, Dhanbad or Bokaro and from there you can go to Deoghar through another bus.

How to reach Deoghar by bike and car

Friends, you can also understand that if you are planning to go to Deoghar through your bike and car, then you can reach Deoghar without waiting for anything. If you want, apart from your bike and car, you can also go to Deoghar through private taxi car or bus. You will get all the necessary things in Deoghar, but if you look for even the smallest thing in Deoghar, you will not find it in Deoghar. For this, you will have to shop for all the things you need in Ranchi, Dhanbad or Bokaro.

Other Religious Places Around Vaidyanath Temple

Talking about the major religious places around Baijnath Dham, there are Chitrakoot mountain, Naulakha temple, Basukinath Jyotirling, etc. You must also visit these religious places during your trip to Baijnath Dham.

Jagannathpur Temple, Ranchi

The worship of Jagannath Temple located in Ranchi is quite different from other Hindu temples. The worship begins with offering flowers and food to Lord Jagannath. Lunch is offered to the deities, which is known as Bhog. The evening aarti at the Jagannath temple is quiet. Similar to the Puri Rath Yatra, the Rath Yatra along with an annual fair is organized in this temple in the month of Ashadha.

Jagannath Temple Ranchi Opening Timings

The opening time of Lord Jagannath Temple is from 5:00 am to 12:00 noon. This temple closes for 3 hours after 12:00 noon. The temple opens again at 3:00 pm and after the evening aarti, the temple closes at 7:00 pm.

How to reach Jagannath Temple

Jagannathpur Temple is located in Ranchi, to visit it you have to reach Ranchi first. Talking about reaching Ranchi with the help of Ranchi flight, the nearest airport to Ranchi is Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. You can check from here whether the flight facility is available for this Birsa Munda Airport of Ranchi or not. If so, after reaching Ranchi airport directly after catching the flight, you can easily go to any area of ​​Ranchi with the help of local transport like – bus, taxi, auto, e-rickshaw etc.

How to reach Ranchi by train?

Ranchi Junction located in Ranchi city is very well connected by railway route to some big and small cities of India. If we talk about the distance from this Ranchi Junction to Birsa Munda Airport located in Ranchi, then it is about 6 kilometers. From wherever you want to reach Ranchi Junction, please check the train once, although Ranchi Junction is very big, it is connected to many parts of India by railway route.

How to reach Ranchi by road?

Talking about going to Ranchi by road, Khadgarha bus stand is the biggest bus stand of Ranchi located in Ranchi city. For this bus stand of Ranchi, you also get the facility of direct bus from the cities of some main states near it. For example, from some cities of Bihar, some cities of Orissa state, some cities of West Bengal, some areas of Uttar Pradesh as well as from Delhi you will get bus service from here.

Visit Birsa Zoological Park Ranchi this monsoon

If you are traveling to the city of Ranchi with kids, then Birsa Zoological Park is a great place to visit. The park is home to a wide variety of fauna species including tigers, lions and deer. If you are into wildlife, then this is the place where you can get all kinds of information about the wildlife of the region, and also be a part of the animal adoption program here. There is a small canteen at the entrance of the zoo which serves snacks and beverages. This park is about 25 kilometers away from Ranchi.

Betla National Park, located in Palamu district of Jharkhand, was declared one of the nine Tiger Reserves in the country in 1974 AD. Betla surrounded by dense forests is spread over 1026 square kilometers. A large number of wild animals are found here. A large number of animals such as tiger, leopard, wild bear, sambhar, nilgai, peacock gaur and chital etc. are found here. One of the most popular national parks in the North East, the park covers an area of ​​about 979 sq km, of which 232 sq km is the core area and has the status of being one of the first 9 tiger reserves established in India.

The first glimpse of the Sun Temple located in Ranchi is absolutely captivating. A temple is situated on the top of the hill. The temple is built in typical Sun temple architecture, which depicts a huge chariot with 18 wheels, this temple is shown being pulled by seven horses. Apart from the Sun God, there are idols of many other Hindu gods and goddesses in the temple premises. A pond is also situated in the temple which is considered very sacred. The temple is visited by many tourists every day and is one of the most popular places to see in Ranchi.

Tagore Hill

To see beautiful views in the evening, you can go to Tagore Hill located in Morhabadi, Ranchi. This hill is named after poet Rabindranath Tagore. Rabindranath had spent a lot of time at this place, due to which it has been named Tagore Hill. Tagore Hill is at a height of 300 feet. Tourists have to climb about 200-250 steps to reach the peak. After reaching the top, you can see a beautiful view of the distant mountains and the city. You can also enjoy the sunset from here.

