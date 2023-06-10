Monsoon Tracker 2023: How will be the weather in Jharkhand, IMD gave this update on pre-monsoon

Jharkhand weather.

The cyclonic circulation over East Bihar is moving towards South Odisha. Its effect will also be seen in Jharkhand in the coming days. The Ranchi-based meteorological center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for severe heat wave till June 14. During this, heat wave condition will be seen in some places of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand weather.

Abhishek Anand, forecasting officer and meteorologist of the Meteorological Center Ranchi, has said that on June 10, there will be thundershowers at some places in Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Pakur, Sahibganj, Dhanbad and Giridih. During this, winds can also blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km.

Jharkhand weather.

On the next day i.e. June 11, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers at some places in these districts. On Sunday also, the Meteorological Center has issued an estimate of winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Along with this, a warning of heat wave has also been issued in some areas.

Jharkhand weather.

The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for rain and thundershowers on June 12 in the eastern and adjoining parts of Jharkhand. It has been said that except for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra and Latehar, winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km in all other districts on Monday. During this, heat wave will also run in some places, due to which people may have to face problems.

Jharkhand weather.

On June 13, heat wave conditions will be seen in the western, southern and central parts of the state i.e. Santal Parganas, Kolhan and Dhanbad and Giridih districts adjoining Santal Parganas. At the same time, clouds will thunder in some areas and there may be thundershowers along with rain. Strong winds can blow in these districts, whose speed can be up to 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Jharkhand weather.

According to the meteorological center Ranchi, there are no signs of much change in the weather even on June 14. However, in the alert issued today, there is no mention of heat wave on June 14. It has only been said that there may be rain at some places in the eastern parts of Jharkhand. There is also a possibility of thunderclap. Strong winds can also blow.

Jharkhand weather.

The people of Jharkhand, who are facing the scorching heat, do not see any hope of getting relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department has said that there are no signs of any major change in the maximum temperature in Jharkhand for the next 5 days. That is, there will be no increase in the maximum temperature.

Jharkhand weather.

The Meteorological Center has issued separate alerts for June 11. In this, apart from Palamu and South Chotanagpur division, Yellow alert has been issued for some other districts, while Orange alert has been issued for Kolhan division and Giridih and Deoghar districts. No alert has been issued for Dumka, Godda, Sahibganj and Pakur.

Jharkhand weather.

An alert has also been issued for June 11 to 14. The Meteorological Department has issued Orange alert for Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Jamtara, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan and East Singhbhum and Yellow alert for the rest of the districts. It is reported that on June 12, there may be pre-monsoon rains in Jharkhand.