Monsoon Tracker 2023: IMD told that monsoon will come in Jharkhand, pre-monsoon activity will start from this day

IMD Weather Forecast: There are signs of entry of south-west monsoon in the country. Monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala four to five days later than normal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon may arrive in Kerala on June 4 to 5. Monsoon arrives in Jharkhand after 15 days.

Monsoon may come in Jharkhand around June 20

In such a situation, if the monsoon winds are normal, then monsoon rains may start in Jharkhand around June 20. Before this, pre-monsoon activity can start in the state. Pre-monsoon rains may start from the second week of June. After this people can get relief from the heat.

Monsoon enters India only from Kerala

Please tell that monsoon enters India only from Kerala. Monsoon comes through the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Jharkhand usually receives about 1022 mm of rain during the monsoon. Monsoon rains started in Jharkhand on 12th June in 2021 and 13th June in 2020. In 2022, the monsoon rains started around 15 June.

Forecasts have been almost accurate in the last five years

In the year 2018, the forecast of monsoon was 29 May and on 29 May the monsoon knocked.

In the year 2019, the forecast of monsoon was 06 June and the monsoon knocked on 08 June.

In the year 2020, the forecast of monsoon was 05 June and the monsoon knocked on 01 June.

In the year 2021, the monsoon forecast was on 31 May and on 03 June the monsoon knocked.

In the year 2022, the forecast of monsoon was 01 June and the monsoon knocked on 29 May.

Now the temperature will rise

In the state, the temperature of other districts including the capital Ranchi will rise further for the next five days. In the first week of June people will be troubled by the heat. The maximum temperature of the capital will remain around 40 degree Celsius. The temperature of other districts can also exceed this. The Meteorological Center has predicted that the weather will remain dry till June 6. After that there are chances of rain.

Maximum temperature of 11 districts crossed 40

On Friday, the maximum temperature of 11 districts in the state crossed 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of Daltonganj was around 43 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of other districts also remained at or around 39 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature of the capital was also recorded at 39 degree Celsius.