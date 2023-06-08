Monsoon Tracker: Cyclone ‘Biporjoy’ will wreak havoc! Know what the Meteorological Department has given about the monsoon

Monsoon Tracker

As cyclonic storm ‘Biporjoy’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is about 1,060 km southwest of Porbandar, the coastal district of Gujarat, the state government has said it is fully prepared to deal with any natural calamity. is ready.

According to the India Meteorological Department, due to Biporjoy, the first storm of this year in the Arabian Sea, winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour may blow in the coastal districts in the coming days and light rain may occur in some parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian Sea till June 14.

An official of the Meteorological Department said that due to the storm, light rain is expected in Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11. IMD, Ahmedabad director Manorama Mohanty said that Biporjoy is located about 1,060 km to the south-west of Porbandar district. Due to the storm, winds can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in the coastal districts.

Biporjoy, the first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year, has rapidly turned into a severe cyclonic storm. This has led to a “slow” onset of monsoon over Kerala and “weak” progress ahead of its southern peninsula. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there are favorable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Kerala within two days.

According to the Meteorological Department, it is expected to move north and turn into a very severe cyclonic storm. After this, it will move north-northwest in the next three days. However, the IMD has not yet predicted any major impact on the countries adjacent to the Arabian Sea including India, Oman, Iran and Pakistan.

It is scorching hot in Bihar these days. Monsoon is certain to be delayed in Bihar this year. If we look at the figures of the last three years, the monsoon had reached Bihar by June 13 in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. In such a situation, there is a possibility of delay in monsoon for more than a week. In June, the highest temperature in most places of the state has been running above 40 degrees for nine consecutive days.

It is noteworthy that earlier the monsoon was estimated to arrive by June 5, but this estimate proved wrong. Now according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains in Kerala are expected to be delayed for about five days. In such a situation, it can be said that monsoon can enter Kerala by June 10. In such a situation, if the monsoon winds are normal, then around June 25, monsoon rains may start in Jharkhand as well.