Monsoon Tracker: Know from when the monsoon will rain, it may rain here in the next 24 hours

Monsoon 2023 : In many states of the country, the temperature was seen increasing in the past days. However, light to moderate rains in some states brought relief to the people. Meanwhile, the people of the country are now waiting for the monsoon rains. So let us tell you when the monsoon rains can start. Top weather experts of IMD and Skymet spoke to the English website Times of India and gave information regarding the monsoon. He said that the monsoon is now undergoing a significant restructuring, indicating its arrival at Port Blair and eventually over Kerala around the estimated dates of its onset.

Weather experts have said that conditions are becoming favorable for the monsoon. There are possibilities that monsoon may knock in Kerala in the first week of June itself. GP Sharma, President of Skymet Weather, has said that on May 19 itself, the Southwest Monsoon had set in over the southern parts of the Andaman Sea. However, he told that till now there has been no further progress in this.

On the other hand, according to DS Pai of the India Meteorological Department i.e. IMD, the cross-equatorial flow in the northwest of the Indian Ocean seems to be getting stronger. In the next two to three days, the situation is looking favorable for the advancement of monsoon in Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. There is a possibility that it will take about a week for the South Arabian Sea monsoon to establish.

Monsoon can knock in Kerala only around June 4

Where DS Pai of IMD says that monsoon can knock in Kerala only around June 4. At the same time, GP Sharma, President of Skymet Weather, says that favorable conditions have started appearing for the arrival of monsoon in Kerala. There has been a lot of difference in the activities of monsoon in a week. Due to reasons like cross-equatorial flow, the situation is again showing positive signs for the monsoon. The chances of delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala are slim and the expected date is June 7.

Where will it rain for the next 24 hours

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers may occur over parts of Western Himalayas. Light to moderate snowfall may occur in the upper reaches of the Western Himalayas. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan.

Monsoon got stuck on the way before reaching India! Know what the Meteorological Department says about the rain in Bihar ..

heatwave conditions ease

According to Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and dust storm in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northwest Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. On the other hand, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Sikkim, Northeast India, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Interior Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka. Light rain is possible over Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The heatwave conditions are expected to subside from the country.