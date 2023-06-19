Monsoon Tracker: Monsoon active in northeastern states, know when Jharkhand-UP will receive heavy rain

Monsoon Tracker 2023: It is scorching heat in many states of the country and people are waiting for the monsoon rains. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has given information about the latest status of monsoon. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the monsoon is in active condition in the northeastern states. There is a possibility of very heavy rain here today. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for the next two days in Assam and Meghalaya.

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the next two days. Monsoon has advanced towards Gangetic West Bengal, northeastern part of Jharkhand and adjoining areas of Bihar.

Monsoon will reach Jharkhand in two to three days

There are signs of monsoon coming in Jharkhand. Monsoon may arrive in Jharkhand in two-three days via Santal Pargana. After this people can get relief from the scorching heat. The Meteorological Center has predicted that from June 20, there may be wind and rain in many parts of the state. The wind speed can also be 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. Due to rain and wind, the maximum temperature may drop by three to four degrees Celsius. After which the weather is expected to be pleasant.

Bihar weather

There is a possibility of rain in Bihar’s capital Patna and other districts of the state. The reason for this is that the movement of clouds has increased in the districts of the state. Here the temperature can also drop by four to five degrees. The rain activity is expected to increase on Tuesday as well. After June 20, apart from Patna, there is a possibility of dust storm in other districts as well. There has been a drop in temperature in 21 cities of the state.

When will monsoon reach Uttar Pradesh

In the western and eastern region of Uttar Pradesh where different weather patterns are being seen. On the other hand, on June 21, there is a possibility of strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour in the entire state. Along with this, there will be a change in the weather due to rain. There is a possibility of change in the temperature of the state from June 21. People will get relief this week from the scorching heat in Purvanchal of UP. According to meteorologists, heat wave will leave the state in about four-five days and with that the monsoon will arrive.