Monsoon Tracker: Weather will change, there will be relief from heat in these states, know where the monsoon has reached

Monsoon Tracker : Heat wave continues in many states of the country. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has given news of relief for the capital Delhi. The people of Delhi waiting for the monsoon will get relief from the heat. If IMD is to be believed then from May 22 there have been signs of change in the weather, which can provide relief to the people. Due to the new Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light rain on 23-24 and 25 May.

The Meteorological Department has informed that due to this rain, the temperature will remain between 38 and 39 degrees, while the minimum temperature will also remain between 22-23 degrees. Generally, it has been seen that from May 21 to May 25, the temperature remains between 40.6 degrees and the minimum temperature is 26.7 degrees, but due to rain, there will be a drop in the temperature.

Where has the monsoon reached now

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has given news regarding the monsoon. It has been told that the southwest monsoon has reached the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands and the south Andaman Sea. The weather office had said earlier this week that the onset of monsoon over Kerala would take a little longer than the normal date of June 1. IMD said that the southwest monsoon has reached the southeast part of Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and parts of south Andaman Sea on Friday.

Monsoon onset delayed by four days

The Meteorological Department said that conditions are favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next three-four days. The Meteorological Office had predicted on Tuesday that the onset of monsoon in Kerala is likely to be delayed by four days (from June 4). Monsoon reached Kerala on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

Alert regarding heat wave in these districts of Jharkhand

The Meteorological Center Ranchi has issued a heat wave alert in many districts of the state. The Meteorological Department has said that there will be an outbreak of heatwave till May 22 in Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Giridih, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan.

Monsoon 2023: When will monsoon arrive in Bihar? Meteorological Department has given the date, know the latest updates regarding the rain

Bihar weather

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain dry in Bihar till May 22. On May 23, a big change will be seen in the weather. There is a possibility of rain with strong wind in 19 districts. Whereas, on May 24-25, the possibility of rain with strong wind has been issued in the entire state.